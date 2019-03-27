The ‘Toy Story 4’ International Trailer Has Extra Key And Peele

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The gang’s all here in Pixar’s Toy Story 4 international trailer, including Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep (looking radically different than the last time we saw her in Toy Story 2), and Forky, who will either the best or worst thing to ever happen to this beloved franchise. I’m in the “best” camp, because if you can’t relate to a depressed utensil screaming “freedom,” I don’t know what to tell you. The international trailer has a lot of footage not seen in the previous teasers, including bonus Key and Peele. Is it weird that he’s voicing a bunny after Us? Pixar should have gone all-out and cast Emma Stone and Glenn Close, too.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4, featuring the voice talents of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Annie Potts, Jeff Pidgeon, Michael Keaton, Blake Clark, Keanu Reeves, Tony Hale, and Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, opens on June 21.