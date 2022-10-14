Ruben Östlund, the Swedish writer/director of Force Majeure and The Square, is back with another satire of sex and power. Triangle of Sadness hits theaters this week or next, depending on where you live, and this one is even in English, so you won’t have to scale that “one-inch tall barrier to amazing films,” as Parasite director Bong Joon-ho put it.

Firmly within Östlund’s established wheelhouse, Triangle Of Sadness is another wry send-up of the power dynamics of class, gender, and beauty; a story about a pair of models onboard a luxury yacht full of wealthy folks, and the ship’s crew who serve them. At its best, Triangle Of Sadness looks something like Below Decks meets Parasite, where the social mores of the yachting class are more deeply delved into than on Bravo, combining highbrow class comedy with universal puke and poop jokes (yes, there is sea sickness). Östlund’s scenes are always memorably shot and staged (which is probably what helped win him his second straight Palme D’or at Cannes — Force Majeure won a jury prize) but it’s also hard not to notice that his skewering stick often doesn’t seem all that sharp, especially compared to the aforementioned Bong Joon-ho.

In its opening scene, Triangle Of Sadness looks a lot like arthouse Zoolander (someone make this, please), following British model Carl (Harris Dickinson) to a shirtless casting call where an art director asks him if he can open his mouth a little, so that he “looks more available.” Then he asks whether Carl can relax the “triangle of sadness” in the bottom center of his forehead, and whispers to an assistant that Carl needs Botox. The implication is that Carl, despite looking to all the world like a nubile hunk in the prime of his twinkdom, is already on the downside of his already-precarious career as a male model.

The next scene sees a blow-up argument between Carl and his model girlfriend, Yaya (South African actress Charlbi Dean, who died in August), over who’s picking up the tab at the expensive restaurant. As they attempt to navigate the tricky power politics of who pays when the woman has the bigger salary and securer position, but still on some level expects the man to be “the man,” Östlund goes to increasingly laborious attempts to find innovative ways to shoot two people arguing.

Östlund being Östlund, he manages this beautifully, including a gloriously staged scene in which Carl shouts at Yaya through a sporadically opening and closing elevator door, like Mel Gibson by way of Ace Ventura. At a basic level, Östlund shoots scenes interestingly, which feels increasingly like a lost art in the age of rushed shooting schedules and blueprint-driven prestige TV. Triangle Of Sadness has conversations that feel like car chases.

Carl and Yaya’s curious niche is symbolizing wealth and power without necessarily having much themselves, and they soon end up on a luxury yacht trip where they’re sort of the scholarship kids, there on a free ride surrounded by passengers with real money. These include wild-haired Russian fertilizer magnate Dmitry (Zlatko Buric), who calls himself “the king of shit,” a British land mine manufacturer and his wife, and an awkward tech guy (Henrik Dorson) who’s so rich he offers to buy women Rolexes for taking a picture with him.

Meanwhile, lead steward Paula (the awesomely named Vicky Berlin), with her Susan Powter hair and attitude (Jesus, how old am I?) pumps up her employees to give exceptional service with the promise of “huge tips” — the proverbial scraps from the big boys’ tables. In the film’s best shot, the sounds of Paula’s pep rally echo through the floorboards down into the lower decks, where the Filipino crew dutifully keep the machinery running, presumably without the promise of tips. Östlund has a flair for this kind of compelling imagery, and for absurdism.