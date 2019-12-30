People have been wondering if the movie based on Uncharted, the beloved PlayStation game series, is cursed for at least the last four (4) years, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing it anytime soon. In fact, it’s hit another bump: As per Deadline, the troubled production has lost yet another director, this time Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings’ Travis Knight.

The good news is that stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg remain attached, to play adventuring hero Nathan Drake and a character named Sully, respectively. But that means they’ll have to hang tight as one of Sony’s biggest projects — which has been in the works since 2008 — waits to find someone to helm it, yet again. You can blame the loss on Holland, sort of: His Spider-Man schedule caused the production to go on hold again, and Knight had to move on to other matters.

That doesn’t mean Uncharted isn’t one of Sony’s priority projects, and they’ll also be hanging onto a draft credited to Rafe Jukins and Iron Man team Art Marcum and Matt Halloway.

Among the directors who’ve been involved with the production in its 12-years-plus lifespan are [deep breath] David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, and Dan Trachtenberg. Writers have included Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg as well as Joe Carnahan, while it has, at various points, almost starred Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, Matthew McConaughey, and, perhaps best of all, Nathan Fillion. Perhaps still more will be added to these lists.

