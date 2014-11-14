UPROXX Trivia: How Dumb Are You When It Comes To ‘Dumb And Dumber’ History?

It only took them 20 years to get their acts together, but Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels and the Farrelly Brothers are back today with Dumb and Dumber To. The adventures of lovable dimwits Lloyd and Harry continue in this sequel that has had everyone buzzing since Carrey and Daniels Tweeted the first set photos earlier this year. We’re finally going to answer the question – how much money will people throw at it after being teased for two decades? My guess is A LOT.

To celebrate the return of the men who made blue and orange tuxedos a staple at every formal event since 1994, we thought we’d give your Dumb and Dumber franchise knowledge a test with this very special trivia edition. But we’re not just taking you back to the hilarious quotes and absurd scenes from the original film. We’re talking everything from behind-the-scenes to poorly-conceived spin-offs, and all the way up to the final edits. Good luck, dummies.

For some cheat sheets, check out our handy list of Dumb and Dumber quotes, all the things you may not have known from the original production, Jim Carrey’s amazing box office feat in 1994 (as well as the complete box office numbers from that year), Peter Farrelly’s Reddit AMA, and this insightful interview with Jeff Daniels from The Daily Beast.