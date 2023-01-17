Sadly, Vin Diesel Won’t Be Appearing In Any Of The ‘Avatar’ Sequels

Vin Diesel (or at least Vin Diesel’s voice) appears in three of the 11 highest-grossing movies ever. It would be four of the top 11, if the rumors about his involvement in Avatar: The Way of Water were true. But he did not play one of the water Na’vi, or a talking whale, or Spider. (If Sigourney Weaver can play a teenager, anything is possible.) In fact, Diesel sadly won’t be in any of the 29 Avatar sequels.

“Vin was a fan. He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing, and people took that out of context,” producer Jon Landau told Empire. He’s referring to a video that Diesel took with director James Cameron on the dripping-wet Avatar set; in it, the Fast and Furious star said, “There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait.”

Diesel will have settle for being in two of Hollywood’s biggest franchises instead of three.

As for Avatar 3, Landau teased, “The Way of Water came to its own conclusion, as I think each movie will. But they do set things up because we get more and more invested in these characters. Where does Kiri go? What is Lo’ak up to? What decisions will Jake and Neytiri have to make? All of those things will continue to drive our story.”

Seeds will be borne (beared?), but not by Vin. Thumbs down.

(Via Empire)