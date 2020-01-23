The Director Of ‘Vivarium’ Wants You To Watch The Movie But Not The Trailer

Right as I was about to click play on the trailer for Vivarium, a high-concept satire about a couple (played by Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) stuck in a suburban nightmare, I saw a tweet from the film’s director asking me to not watch the trailer.

“The U.S. trailer for #VIVARIUM has been unleashed,” Lorcan Finnegan tweeted. “It shows A LOT so I recommend not watching it or any trailers and just going in cold, but here it is. If you like the look of it shut down the window and just go see it!” It’s not often you see a director telling people to NOT watch the trailer for their movie, but there’s a reason “the trailer gives away too much” has become a cliche — they do give away too much! It’s happened recently with Black Christmas and the upcoming Invisible Man. So, if you want to go against the filmmaker’s wishes (making me complicit by association — how dare you), check out the trailer is above. Otherwise, Vivarium is out March 27.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Tom and Gemma (Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots) are looking for the perfect home. When a strange real-estate agent takes them to Yonder, a mysterious suburban neighborhood of identical houses, Tom and Gemma can’t leave quick enough. But when they try to exit the labyrinth-like housing development, each road takes them back to where they started. Soon, they realize their search for a dream home has plunged them into a terrifying nightmare, in this taut thriller filled with white-knuckle suspense.