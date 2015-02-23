Watching ‘Birdman’ Has Inspired Hugh Jackman To Play Wolverine Until He Dies

Hugh Jackman apparently learned a somewhat odd lesson from the Academy Award winning Birdman. Now, maybe I misread things, but I thought Birdman was about moving the f*ck on with one’s life, and the dangers of living in a fantasy world, but Hugh Jackman’s takeaway was that Michael Keaton’s character should have never, ever stopped being Birdman. As such, Jackman has now said that he wants to be Wolverine until he dies.
“I said to my wife, ‘The moral [of Birdman] that I should never stop playing Wolverine. I’ve got to find a way to keep playing him until I die.’ I know that someday they’ll recast the role with another actor. I’d be happy if the role was eventually recast. It would mean that it had become iconic.”
Doesn’t sound like you’d be happy it was recast. Jackman not only wants to continue playing Wolverine forever, he wants his take on the character to be more intense and jacked every time out…
“I always want to be in better shape than I was for the last one. I don’t believe in stagnation. People say they try to maintain the status quo. But I believe the natural cycle means you’re either advancing and getting closer to something or you’re receding. Every time I play Wolverine I want to go further, physically and emotionally.”
There you have it. Hugh Jackman is going to continue playing Wolverine until he literally explodes from working out so hard, or jumps out a hospital window. Whatever comes first.
via E! Online
If this winds up with a good movie version of Old Man Logan, I’m fine with it.
Agreed. The bigwigs need to work out all the character rights and get that one on the big screen.
That’s a bingo!
Hugh Jackman wants to continue to be more manly than any of us could ever be and be paid handsomely for it? Not really shocking, that.
When did Wolverine become Kenshiro?
If he had any sense he would realize the pathos of playing such idiocy with seriousness.
i..I’m still laughing at this
he has a firm a grasp on Birdman as Otto from A Fish Called Wanda had on Buddhism.
i’m actually fine with this
Until he dies? That means a geriatric Wolverine. Will Logan be slicing up other old codgers at the old folks home? Will he be grunting abuse at the nurse because she scolds him for not drinking his prune juice?
google the Old Man Logan storyline
I read this to mean Jackman wants to die young.
Eh, he’s got Birdman more or less right – the story is about the battle between “art” and “celebrity” and how celebrity is winning and killing art and how that’s bad, because art. So, you know, since celebrity (and super hero movies) are winning the mortal struggle against art (and not super hero movies), he’s right that he ought to keep playing Wolverine until he dies. Art’s dying, it ain’t gonna put food on his table.
I’m super excited!
Not.
Pretty sure Jackman’s comments were tongue in cheek.
A graying old man Wolverine? I’d hit that.
Hey as long as Hugh can stop aging like Logan this is fine by me.