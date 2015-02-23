Watching ‘Birdman’ Has Inspired Hugh Jackman To Play Wolverine Until He Dies

Fox

Hugh Jackman apparently learned a somewhat odd lesson from the Academy Award winning Birdman. Now, maybe I misread things, but I thought Birdman was about moving the f*ck on with one’s life, and the dangers of living in a fantasy world, but Hugh Jackman’s takeaway was that Michael Keaton’s character should have never, ever stopped being Birdman. As such, Jackman has now said that he wants to be Wolverine until he dies.

“I said to my wife, ‘The moral [of Birdman] that I should never stop playing Wolverine. I’ve got to find a way to keep playing him until I die.’ I know that someday they’ll recast the role with another actor. I’d be happy if the role was eventually recast. It would mean that it had become iconic.”

Doesn’t sound like you’d be happy it was recast. Jackman not only wants to continue playing Wolverine forever, he wants his take on the character to be more intense and jacked every time out…

“I always want to be in better shape than I was for the last one. I don’t believe in stagnation. People say they try to maintain the status quo. But I believe the natural cycle means you’re either advancing and getting closer to something or you’re receding. Every time I play Wolverine I want to go further, physically and emotionally.”

There you have it. Hugh Jackman is going to continue playing Wolverine until he literally explodes from working out so hard, or jumps out a hospital window. Whatever comes first.

via E! Online