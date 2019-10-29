The ‘Waves’ Trailer Is A Gripping Look At A Potential Awards Contender

In Waves, his follow-up to Krisha (the most stressful movie ever?) and It Comes at Night, filmmaker Trey Edward Shults traveled to South Florida to tell an “epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family… as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss,” according to A24. Emphasis on the word “emotional,” because there’s crying in the (stunning) trailer above and, based on numerous early reviews, there will be crying in the theater, too. Shults described Waves, which stars Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (returning from It Comes at Night), and Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, as “extremely personal” and “almost like autobiography, that then spins in a narrative, and then comes back to autobiography.”

Here’s the official plot summary:

Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and featuring an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times.

Waves opens in theaters this November (the heart of awards season).