With folks more desperate for streaming content than ever, Amazon just scored a huge get when it comes to October horror. The eight-film anthology “Welcome to the Blumhouse” will launch on Prime Video with four new movies hitting the platform in the lead-up to Halloween, and the rest coming down the line in 2021.

The four films include The Lie, Black Box, Evil Eye, and Nocturne, which will release as double features throughout the month of October. According to Amazon, “each film presents a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces.” Via Deadline:

“We’re beyond excited that the visions of these talented filmmakers will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained. And we love the innovative idea of programming like the classic drive-in or repertory theater experience,” said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents Blumhouse Television. “Amazon have been incredible partners, linking arms and supporting the creative visions throughout the process of making these films.”

Here are the summaries for the upcoming horror slate along with each film’s Amazon Prime release date.

The Lie (10/6)

“When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.”

Black Box (10/6)

“After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.”

Evil Eye (10/13)

“A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.”

Nocturne (10/13)

“Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.”

You can see the official “Welcome to the Blumhouse” poster below:

