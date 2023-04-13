What Happened To Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Fox has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a “medical complication” this week. The actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, alerted fans on Wednesday evening, but there wasn’t much in the way of details. Corrine’s statement did note in her Instagram post that the Django Unchained star is on the mend, so that’s good to hear.

“From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love,

The Foxx Family”

Attempts to learn about Foxx’s condition have gone unanswered. When asked for a statement, a spokesman for Foxx told CNN, “Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted.” PEOPLE had similar luck in getting a response.

However, TMZ was able to provide an update from sources. Foxx reportedly suffered a “medical emergency” on Tuesday morning and taken to the hospital. “His condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family — some of whom were not in town — came to the hospital,” TMZ reports. Fortunately, the actor is “communicating now,” which the source called “good news.”

(Via Corinne Fox on Instagram, TMZ)