What Is The Viral ‘Cloverfield’ Slusho Website That Came Back Online?

Back in the seemingly ancient days of 2007, the marketing team for Cloverfield launched a Slusho website that promoted the in-universe drink made with a super addictive ingredient called “Seabed’s Nectar.” Was this a reference to the monster emerging from the sea in Matt Reeves‘ directorial debut? Maybe? The site was more of viral marketing campaign, so who the heck knows?

However, something even more strange has happened: The Slusho website is back online, according to Slashfilm, who first noticed the site’s rebirth:

In 2007, well ahead of the release of “Cloverfield,” a website for the fictional drink appeared and included an interactive game, though nothing directly connected to the movie. (It was all in-universe.) In its present-day form, visitors to the website are greeted with happy animated characters and a tagline boasting, “You can’t drink just six!” You can then mix your own Slusho using six flavors: Blueberry Zoom, Chocolate Rage, Mikan, Nashi, Banana Anime, and Strawberry Tasty.

The most likely explanation for Slusho’s return is forward progress is being made on a Cloverfield sequel. While not much is known about the film, it will be a direct sequel to the original Cloverfield, but it won’t use found footage.

With Reeves tied up building the Robert Battinson-verse, Babak Anvari is currently attached to direct the sequel with a script from Joe Barton that will hopefully explain what the deal with Slusho is. Is it made from monster goo? We bet it’s made from monster goo.

