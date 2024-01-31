Mrs Camera. Mother. Father. Priest. Axe. 1975. It was a good day. For a good girl. To be at school. pic.twitter.com/RWcGIePBEl

The Horn family. Former family of 4. Mother got it worst. Father said she needed it most. No signs of forced entry. November 14, 1992. pic.twitter.com/YRbovLlmEG

Case in point, these official Longlegs tweets from NEON that just dropped in the past 24 hours:

Next up for Nicholas Cage , the horror movie Longlegs from writer/director Osgood Perkins, which has been slowly building up hype thanks to a steady drip of cryptic tweets and teasers. Maika Monroe is also along for the ride, but so far the plot of Longlegs is being kept tightly under wraps. However, everything we’ve seen so far suggests a disturbing and gruesome murder mystery.

What Is The ‘Longlegs’ Horror Movie Starring Nic Cage About?

While the marketing for Longlegs has been playing things close to the vest, the film seems to focus on families are who targeted by some sort of occult killer that might be played by Cage or not. Again, the whole thing is a creepy mystery, which only adds to the allure.

Here’s what Polygon was able to deduce:

It seems that it follows a serial killer who has been working for a number of years, since the teasers give us reports of crimes ranging from 1974 all the way up to at least 1992. We know that Maika Monroe (It Follows) will star in the movie as an FBI agent investigating these crimes, and we know that Nicolas Cage is in the movie — possibly as the killer, though we don’t know for sure.

You can watch another teaser for Longlegs below:

Longlegs will arrive in theaters sometime in 2024 because even the release date is hiding in the shadows.