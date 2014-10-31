What Ever Happened To The Cast Of ‘The Blair Witch Project’?

Fittingly for a movie that’s largely devoid of color (and I don’t mean the cast, though also that), opinions on The Blair Witch Project are black or white: it’s either an influential horror masterpiece, or a snot-nosed piece of nothing about three people who deserve to get witch’d.
It’s been 15 years since directors Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez sent Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams, and Joshua Leonard to Seneca Creek State Park in Maryland to track Elly Kedward, better known as the “Blair Witch.” We were so gullible back then. The film was marketed as “found footage” (the opening text: “In October of 1994, three student filmmakers disappeared in the woods near Burkittsville, Maryland while shooting a documentary. A year later their footage was found.”), and many of us believed them. That false gimmick helped spread word of mouth, but once people realized it was FAAAKKEEEEE, public opinion on the film quickly soured. The Dissolve has a niece piece on the “hype and hatred.”
If there were some means of determining the most violent movie-related backlashes, however, it’s a fair bet that The Blair Witch Project would rank somewhere near the top of the list. According to the polling service CinemaScore, female viewers 35 and older gave it a D-, while male viewers in the same age bracket awarded it a rare F. Move down to the 21-34 group, and it managed a C+, which is still basically “Thanks for wasting my time.” Even teenagers, surely the target audience, could muster only a lukewarm B. (Via)
Basically, people hate feeling like suckers, and they were suckered by The Blair Witch Project (f*ckin’ Josh, man). A decade and a half later, though, and once removed from the hype and the backlash and the incessant parodies, the criticisms have largely faded; we’ve moved on to hating other things, like Paranormal Activity 782 and every other movie Blair Witch accidentally inspired. In fact, it’s rarely mentioned anymore, except when talking about how much money it made. Spoiler: A LOT ($248 million on a $25,000 budget). That usually means good things for the cast. Usually. Here’s what everyone in Blair Witch has been up to since 1999.
Michael C. Williams: Almost-Omar Little’s first post-Blair Witch role was on Law & Order, because it’s a legal requirement that every actor from New York has to appear on at least one Dick Wolf show. He was also in single episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Without a Trace. From an interview Williams did in 2009, when he was “moving furniture to pay the bills”:
Williams is concentrating on his “backup plan” by getting a master’s degree in school counseling and guidance at the College of New Rochelle. He’s also teaching acting to kids, both privately and at the Jacob Burns Film Center’s new Media Arts Lab. (Via)
He’s very forthcoming on how much he made from his would-be breakthrough, telling the reporter he “ended up with about $300,000 over the course of several years.”
Joshua Leonard: Leonard has become an in-demand character actor, showing up in everything from Men of Honor, The Shaggy Dog, and the widely praised Humpday to CSI: Miami, Hung, and even True Detective, where he played biker Mitch. This year alone, his IMDb lists 11 roles; he’s a writer, director, and acting teacher, too. He’s not dead.
Heather Donahue: The most widely recognized actor in the film, Donahue also received the most criticism: she won the Razzie for Worst Actress in 1999. She’s done OK for herself, though: she was in an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Charlie slept with her), and now she grows and smokes a ton of pot, as documented in her book Growgirl.
Growgirl was your first book, and you’re still quite young. Do you plan to continue to work mostly in personal nonfiction, or are you going to transition to other forms of writing?
I’m working on a novel called Bounds right now. It’s an erotic black comedy about a trio of cancer researchers. The theme is love and other consumptive malignancies. (Via)
Wanna be in her pilot for a show called Grass Valley? Here you go.
She’s so stoned, you guys.
Still find the SciFi Channel’s fake documentary far scarier than the movie.
I agree. Cut that together with more of the movie footage, take out the part about where they found the tapes, and make it that much more “believable”.
that shit RUINED me…i thought the whole thing was legit, and living in maryland made me hate every single wooded area…including my backyard
I didn’t find it scarier, but I thought it was wonderfully done. I watched it the night before I saw the movie. A great double feature.
People really believed that was documentary footage? Wow. The filmmakers were following H. L. Menckin’s audience intelligence guideline.
The only movie I’ve ever fallen asleep at. Came close during Independence Day, but that was because I was 10 beers deep.
What happened to them? The Blair Witch killed them all. I thought that was pretty self-explanatory.
Brian Griffin summed it up nicely: [www.youtube.com]
I agree, especially when you consider it was made by community college students? You ever watch student films? 90% of them are unbearable. I knew it was fake going in and I still enjoyed it.
The scariest part about that movie? I paid $5,75 for a large coke that was flatter than Ally McBeal’s tits.
Best part of that movie? Watching that movie with a group of friends and going some nearby woods and cuddling up with pretty girls.
The worst part of the movie? All of it.
oh man I know you’re trying to show the world how cool you are but seriously you just sound like a such a bozo
@downtownpoundtown A bozo? Looks like I’m stepping my game up.
Seconded as that movie lingered for days after I first saw it in the theater. I could actually track the bullshit among my friends between the people who were kind of scared or facinated and the people who vehemently swore that the movie didn’t scare them at all who, of course, were terrified when they first saw it.
Surly Thor aside, what a bunch of smug cunts you guys are. Way to keep up the image most people have of Uproxx.
I have had two physiological reactions to horror movies in my entire life.
One was when I was in the middle of Exorcist III and had to go to the bathroom, but thought I’d hold it until I saw what happened to the nurse.
The other was when I got to the final scene of Blair Witch and my body temperature dropped 20 degrees. Cold chill shot through my body. From a conventional standpoint, the film isn’t “good” but the final scene is the only thing I’ve ever watched that actually made my blood run cold. Literally. And I’m using that word correctly. Literally made my blood run cold.
Well if your blood was literally cold you’d be dead, so no you are not using the word literally correctly due to the fact that you’re currently alive.
Um, they all died. It says so.
This movie caused a huge and very stupid argument between me and my brother. He was convinced it was real but I had seen the girl from it in a Denny’s commercial. It ended in me wasting an absurd amount of time trying to record a commercial.
Steak and shake. I’m sorry my anal retentive ness got in your way. Your argument is sound, tho
Everyone that has some cynical, holier-than-thou comment about this movie just perpetuates the absurdity of the obvious. Why did this movie make $250million?! Because ALL of us fell for it hook, line, and sinker. This movie scared the shit out of a generation of moviegoers, but because it’s been 15 years some can puff out their chests and say they knew it was crap all along. To quote a Maître D’, “I weep for the future.”
Actually I wasn’t scared but not because of the movie itself but because my dad introduced me to hard core horror movies when I was about 4 so by the time it came out when I was 19 I was completely desensitized to pretty much everything. And holy shit its been 15 years since I was 19.
Justice.
I know I’m alone here but after finding out it was fake, I found the movie unintentionally hilarious. Just like Raging Bull, I find great humor in watching these people yell and fight with each other. The camera shaking (“TURN THE FUCKING CAMERA OFF!!!!) kills me every time.
Am I also alone in believing that this movie was the pilot light switch for our current shaky-cam epidemic in movies now?
This movie retains the ability to turn everyone who talks about it into total jerks. My excuse is it rendered me both bored and nauseous. I won’t pretend the returns on it aren’t impressive, but the only thing that keeps it from being utterly forgettable is at least it wasn’t a Shyamalan movie.
For anyone who thinks I’m just trying to be edgy, grow up and kiss my ass.
I haven’t seen the movie, and I’m not sure if I want to. It’s offspring are generally bad enough. The Paranormal Activity movies were just plain boring to me. Wow, a door opened by itself, the guy is sickeningly obsessed with filming every single moment of every day including sex, there’s a couple of weird noises, and that one wife is acting weird again. And what makes it worse is that every single PA movie followed that same pattern. Anyway, In the case of this movie, what I’m basically getting is, people were basically butthurt because it wasn’t real, so it got bad ratings? If the movie truly is trash, I could believe it, but thats my understanding so far.
I remember that when I saw this movie as a teenager I really wanted to like. I left the theater with my friends pretending that I thought it was scary and trying to convince myself that it was good, but ultimately I was really disappointed.
The thing I remember most about this movie was the garbage cans in the theater in case anyone had to throw up. Also the marketing was pretty great. In 99 the internet was nowhere what it is today and they put just enough info out there to really make you question whether it was real or not. It would be very hard to replicate today.
i liked ‘Blair Witch’. i still like it. i think that’s because i didn’t weigh it against other horror films (i never considered it to be one) & didn’t care about the real-or-fake debate any more than i do about what percentage of a based-on-true-events story is fact. Suspension of belief is the first thing i do before watching a movie, right after getting the popcorn.
i viewed it in the context of how the characters responded to their situation & interacted with each other. i grew up in the sticks & have seen lots of city kids make real bonehead mistakes in the woods, & the characters’ reactions – the constrained panic, the complaints, the snipping at each other, Heather’s false assertions of control & her clueless self-aggrandizement over her gawd-awful documentary film cuts – felt authentic. That’s why i find the film disturbing, which to me is just as good as being scared … it gives me the sense that what i’m watching is the final hours of a couple of friends screwing around with a camera in the woods.