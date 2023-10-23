When Is ‘Paddington 3’ Coming Out? It Depends On Where You Live

Paddington is a very good movie. Paddington 2 is better than Citizen Kane. How good will Paddington 3 be? We’ll found out in just over a year. “How many days are there until November 8th 2024? I’m already looking forward to watching our latest adventures on the big screen,” the official Paddington account on X delightfully revealed, along with the actual title of the movie, Paddington in Peru. Paddington 3 works just fine, too. Paddington won’t mind.

November 2024 is the U.K. release date. The U.S. has to wait until January 17, 2025.

Adventure awaits! #PaddingtonInPeru is coming exclusively to theaters in 2025. pic.twitter.com/ycjO4lfyew — Paddington Movie (@PaddingtonMovie) October 23, 2023

Normally I would be upset that we have to wait an extra two months to see more Paddington adventures but November 8th is three days after Election Day in America, when everything will be very normal and chill. So… yeah. Good call.

Paddington in Peru stars Ben Whishaw as the voice of my friend Paddington, as well as Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer (replacing Sally Hawkins), Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas and Rachel Zegler. It’s directed by Dougal Wilson, who took over after Paddington and Paddington 2 filmmaker Paul King got the Wonka gig. The script is from Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont, with a story-by credit for Burton, King, and Simon Farnaby. Prepare to be delighted.