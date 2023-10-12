Whether you want it or not, it’s time to face the facts: this Wonka movie is really happening. A lot of us were in denial and just went along with it for a while before the daunting realization settled in that this movie is actually done and they didn’t just quit when those photos of Timothee Chalamet prancing around on set were released nearly two years ago. It’s actually a full-length film and not a weird Super Bowl ad. I know! We were all thinking it.

Wonka will make its grand debut in December, and today another trailer was released, this time highlighting what will no doubt be the best part of the film: Hugh Grant as a “lofty” Oompa Loompa sidekick.

The movie will show the humble beginnings of Wonka and how the quirky chocolatier made a name for himself and his famous treats, while also making some enemies along the way. You know, like the guy who would pop up out of nowhere and legitimately ruin your childhood.

Chalamet stars as Willy alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, and Rowan Atkinson (literally Mr. Bean, for those of you who are familiar). The musical is from Paul King, the King who gave the world Paddington, so there has to be some real heart here.

Wonka will prance into theaters and give you cavities on December 15th. Check out the trailer above.