Paddington is a very good movie about a very good bear.

Paddington 2 is the greatest movie of all-time about a very good bear.

What does that mean for Paddington 3, besides it still being about a very good bear?

We’ll find out soon enough, but at least we know the director and title. The first two wonderfully charming Paddington films were directed by Paul King, but he moved on to the Timothée Chalamet-starring Wonka, leaving an opening for The Return of the King of bear movies. Enter: Dougal Wilson, the “award-winning commercials filmmaker” who has been tapped to direct Paddington in Peru, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I’m delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big-screen adventure,” King said in a statement. “Dougal’s work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to ‘Please Look After This Bear.’ I know Dougal will do so admirably.”

Paddington 3 will begin filming in both London and Peru in 2023. But only if we’re kind and polite (and the queen stops hogging Paddington’s free time).

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)