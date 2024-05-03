tv glow
a24
Movies

When Is ‘I Saw The TV Glow’ On Streaming?

If you have the opportunity to see I Saw the TV Glow in a theater, do so. It’s one of the most original, thought provoking, and The Adventures of Pete & Pete-referencing films you’ll see all year. Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair), I Saw the TV Glow stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as a pair of high school outcasts who bond over a cult TV show. It’s also an exploration of trans identity (with a killer soundtrack).

I Saw the TV Glow is out in limited theaters now before going wide on May 17, but if you’re waiting to watch at home, it’ll be a bit. It took about four months for The Iron Claw, another A24 title, to make it from the theater to Max (it debuts on May 10), so I Saw the TV Glow could follow the same schedule. If so, that would place it on streaming around September or October.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.

You can watch the trailer below.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors