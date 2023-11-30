When Will ‘May December’ Be On Netflix?

One of the year’s best movies is about to make its Netflix debut.

May December has been playing in limited theaters since earlier this month to rave reviews. The Todd Haynes-directed film, which stars Natalie Portman as an actress following a character loosely based on Mary Kay Letourneau (played by Julianne Moore) for a role, has a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s also getting serious Oscar buzz (including for Charles Melton) for being both very uncomfortable and very funny. Netflix subscribers can (and should) see what all the fuss is about on December 1st.

Here’s the plot synopsis:

Elizabeth (Natalie Portman), a popular television star, has arrived in a tight-knit island community in Savannah. Here, she will be doing intimate research for a new part, ingratiating herself into the lives of Gracie (Julianne Moore), whom she’ll be playing on-screen, and her much younger husband, Joe (Charles Melton), to better understand the psychology and circumstances that more than 20 years ago made them notorious tabloid figures. As Elizabeth attempts to get closer to the family, the uncomfortable facts of their scandal unfurl, causing difficult, long-dormant emotions to resurface.

You can read our interview with Haynes here. Check out the trailer below.