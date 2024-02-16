Miller’s Girl made a lot of noise for a film that grossed under $1 million at the box office.

The provocative thriller, which stars Jenna Ortega as a student who becomes involved with her much older teacher (played by Martin Freeman), was criticized by people who judged it based on out-of-context clips for the subject matter. The intimacy coordinator for the movie, Kristina Arjona, even addressed the age gap backlash. “There was many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do,” she explained.

You can now see what all the scandal is about for yourself: Miller’s Girl is available to buy or rent through video on demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu beginning today, February 16th. There’s no streaming date yet.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear.

You can watch the trailer below.