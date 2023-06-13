When Will ‘Big George Foreman’ Be On Streaming?

The Rocky franchise continued earlier this year without its former leading man, Sylvester Stallone, as (of course) Rocky Balboa. Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, Creed III, came out swinging and recently hit streaming, so you might be jonesing for more knockouts. From there, you can count your boxer blessings because the gloves are back on for a similarly themed movie about a real-life legend in the ring.

Big George Foreman charts its subject’s humble beginnings to Olympic glory and onto being one of the heaviest hitters of all time. Not only that, but he returned to the ring (later in life) around the time that he launched his famous line of grills that your brother probably used at some point during college. The film stars Khris Davis as the bullied younger George, who defends himself from attacks with surprising heft. In doing so, he attracts the attention of coach Doc Broadus (Forest Whitaker), and together, they made magic happen.

Currently, the film is available for purchase on Amazon Prime and VOD platforms. The rental phase will begin on June 27. From the film’s synopsis:

From Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, boxer George Foreman leads a remarkable life. He finds his faith, retires and becomes a preacher. When financial hardship hits his family and church, George steps back in the ring and regains the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Big George Foreman will be rentable on June 27.