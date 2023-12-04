When Will ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Be On Streaming?

Everyone who didn’t see Killers of the Flower Moon in a theater because “it’s too long” is out of excuses. Martin Scorsese’s latest masterpiece, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert de Niro, and Jesse Plemons’ big hat, will be available to watch on video-on-demand and digital purchase beginning Tuesday, December 5th. Despite it being a Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures co-production, no Apple TV+ streaming date has been announced.

Tomorrow you can buy or rent Killers of the Flower Moon before it becomes available to stream on Apple TV+ Have as many intermissions as your heart desires. pic.twitter.com/2ow4FqiltB — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) December 4, 2023

Lily Gladstone won her first of hopefully many major awards at last week’s New York Film Critics Circle Awards, which also named Killers of the Flower Moon the year’s best film.

“When I accepted this role, I knew that my life was going to be taking a very different turn and I would have a much bigger spotlight on me. So I’ve had a low level of anxiety for the last couple of years about what’s going to happen when the internet figures out who I am,” she told Elle during a recent interview. “So far, I’ve been very pleasantly surprised that there’s way more love than hate out there. And that goes back to community. It’s been an incredible reminder of like, OK, maybe all these things that I’ve been saying — that representation really matters, that seeing yourself represented gives you a sense of your place in the world [resonated with people].”

(Via Elle)