Poor Things is racking up rave reviews, particularly for Emma Stone‘s performance in the dark comedy from director Yorgos Lanthimos. The film only just arrived in theaters, but we have a ballpark guess for when you can watch Poor Things on streaming.

Since Poor Things is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which is now owned by Disney, the film will most likely finding a streaming home on Hulu. If Poor Things follows a similar release strategy as a previous Searchlight release, Theater Camp, Decider calculates that the Emma Stone film could arrive on Hulu as early as February 8, 2024.

As for a VOD release, Poor Things will probably hit digital sometime in January 2024, presumably four weeks before it starts streaming on Hulu.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Poor Things is now playing in theaters.