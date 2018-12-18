Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Based on Maria Semple’s best-selling novel of the same name, Where’d You Go, Bernadette, stars Cate Blanchett as an architect who goes missing before a family trip to Antarctica, leaving her 15-year-old daughter to investigate her absence. “Something unexpected has come up,” Blanchett says in the trailer above. “It has much more explanation coming, but I have this one shot.”

The film is directed and co-written by Richard Linklater, whose last film, Last Flag Flying, was a minor disappointment (it was supposed to be a major player at the Oscars; it wasn’t even nominated for a Golden Globe). But between Linklater’s overall track record (Boyhood, School of Rock, Dazed and Confused) and deft handling of comedic material, Blanchett’s always-welcome presence (…or is she just tall?), and the captivating source material, Where’d You Go, Bernadette is [Gene Shalit voice] one movie you’ll want to find.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Where’d You Go, Bernadette is based on the runaway bestseller about Bernadette Fox, a Seattle woman who had it all – a loving husband and a brilliant daughter. When she unexpectedly disappears, her family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette, which also stars Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, and Laurence Fishburne, opens on March 22, 2019.