Why You Don’t Want Sony And Fox To Give Up Their Marvel Movies

As Sony considers where to take the Spider-Man franchise, and Fox continues to let the cast leak details about Fantastic Four, it’s a common refrain that they should just give up and give Marvel back their characters. But that’s not only something that’ll never happen… it’s something that you really don’t want to happen.
Let’s start with why it won’t happen, which is down to simple Hollywood economics. Sony basically has Spider-Man for their summer movies and little else. Fox, meanwhile, just gave Bryan Singer what he wanted and was rewarded with the single most successful X-Men movie in the franchise’s history this summer, and it doesn’t exactly have a lot of ongoing franchises right now either. Planet of the Apes has had two surprising commercial and critical hits in a row, but it isn’t pulling in X-Men money.
That feeds into Hollywood’s overall trend. In general, major studios are making fewer and fewer movies and spending more and more on them, partially because studios are looking for somebody else to pay the bills. And as the dynamics of Hollywood shift more towards a global audience, it’s going to get even more risk-averse as more money is on the line with fewer movies to back it up.
So, the idea of a character with some proven hits behind him is appealing to studios, which is why there’s a DC Cinematic Universe announced through 2020 and Universal is bringing back their monsters. This isn’t to say that, eventually, they won’t run their Marvel characters into the ground and salt the earth for at least a decade, but they’ll cling to their Marvel characters until the bitter end.
Considerably helping matters? Marvel probably doesn’t want them back.
Say Marvel got all its characters back tomorrow. What would they do with them? Keep in mind, Marvel announced its slate through 2019, and Kevin Feige claims to have a rough outline that stretches to 2028.
Even if they were willing to shake things up, the earliest we’d see a Spidey or Fantastic Four movie would be 2020, and that assumes they’d make it at all. Marvel’s spent so much time and money building a universe without these characters that they’d likely, at best, toss in a cameo or two. Not exactly how one envisions the triumphant return of Marvel’s first family or Peter Parker.
And other studios making these movies is a great business for Disney. They don’t care what Sony makes or loses on a Spidey movie, for example, because they have a competitor spending millions to promote a character they own in all other media. Even if the movie tanks, interest in Spidey comics, cartoons, and merch goes up, and if the movie’s merch tanks, they’re not the ones out the cash. And they get a cut of everything the movie does, ever, from theatrical receipts to Netflix streams, for the rest of time.
Eventually, Marvel will probably get its characters back. Trends fade, movie studios change regimes, and any series has to be left to rest for a while. But don’t expect it to be soon, and don’t expect Marvel to try and take their characters back. They don’t need them, and it’s more profitable not to.
The only reason you gave for fans to not want Marvel Studios to get the rights back was because their slate is filled until 2019 so they’d just have cameos. Everything else was about why the studios wouldn’t want it. Really bruh?
And as for the cameo thing, I’d rather have one Reed Richards cameo in Avengers Infinity War than 10 more shitful Fantastic Four movies. Same goes for Spider-Man.
Yeah..this makes no sense.
Yup.
Spidey cameo in Avengers or Cap or even the Netflix DD series >>>>>> Another ASM mess.
you nailed it. This article is written as though we’re Disney Studios. Put Spidey in the Avengers movies and I can happily wait until 2020 for a solo flick.
With the X-Men is a rich enough mythology on it’s own, merging it with another franchise would make whatever shared universe they occupy too crowded. There’s also an overwhelming indifference to the Fantastic Four’s cinematic efforts, which seems to include the upcoming reboot.
I do feel that the MCU is sorely lacking by not having Spidey, mostly after leafing through some of my Avengers issues from the early 90s, when he was such a mainstay of the group. He could also be brought into the fold easily, and with rumors like Aunt May: May Day being tossed around, I’d rather have Spidey as a minor character in the Avengers franchise and wait patiently for them to reintroduce the character down the line.
I think the FF reverting to Marvel would cure said indifference to their cinematic “efforts.”
I agree. I still long for one of the original pitches behind the movie was a superhero version of A Hard Days Night. That would’ve gone really well with the tone of the universe they’ve built so far.
It just occurred to me that Reed & Sue Richards would be a prime choice for Agents of SHIELD cameos.
We’ve seen what’s happened to wrasslin since WWE bought WCW. Everything is better with competition.
damn straight!
I wouldn’t call it competition… it’s like WWE vs TNA.
Except WWE vs WCW is a Marvel vs DC comparison.
Splitting Marvel titles across competiting studios is more of a Raw vs NXT thing, except with the roles reversed (Disney/Raw being the better one)
What I want more than anything is a Hulk vs Wolverine movie. Keep Spider-Man in his own universe. Also Universal needs to give up Namor.
that would be so awesome. We need a feral wolverine and not a hollywood hugh jackman version. He needs to be rugged, short and mean as hell
Yeah. I love Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine but he’s like the harlequin romance version. I want the gritty asshole from the comics – Tom Hardy or Jaoquin Phoenix.
Also the fact that some competition is good. Yeah there is the DCCU but it’s kind of cool seeing different takes on Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. But I still wish I could see one series of movies with them all.
Meh. Call me a purist, but I don’t care for the verison of them that ignores the fact that they are Magneto’s children.
Just out of curiosity, do these rights issues extend to all alternate versions of a character? I mean clearly there’s a “version” of Quicksilver that’s ok to use in X-Men, and a version that’s ok to use in Avengers, provided you keep certain attributes different. In that vein, is there a chance that, say, someone falls off a building in Avengers and gets themselves saved by a Miles Morales spider-web?
Actually, there’s this weird rights thing where because Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were primarily Avengers, but also mutants, so both Fox and Marvel have film rights because Marvel sold Fox the film rights to ALL the mutants.
Sadly, Sony’s Spider-Man rights extend to all versions of Spidey, I believe.
@Dan Seitz Even Hostess Spidey? Awwww.
I wouldn’t want Marvel to get ALL of the rights back. Just FF and Namor. Here’s why:
Spider Man and Wolverine sell a lot of merchandise and toys. A. LOT. They probably make more money in merch than at the theater. So Disney (being a business) would say “Hey! More Spider Man and Wolverine/X movies!” And most of the money for movies would go there. We would never have gotten a Guardians of the Galaxy movie if they could make another X-Men or Spider Man movie. All the cool characters they announced w’ere getting their own movies (Black Panther, Inhumans, Capt. Marvel etc) would fall to the wayside.
Just get back the FF rights and all the characters that go with it. How are they going to top Thanos in Avengers 3 and 4? Galactus. That’s how. All Marvel super heroes vs. Galactus and ALL his Heralds. Boom. Luckily (for us), this FF movie is sounding more and more like a turd so they may be getting those rights back in the near future.
If they got Spidey, don’t even think for one second they wouldn’t kick Whack Panther or the Suckhumans off that train.
But as it is, that’s one character they don’t need an origin story, reboot movie, etc. He can just pop up in the Infinity Wars and everything’s cool. Same status as Batman in DC movies at this point i’d say.
I’m sure Feige’s rough outlines could change substantially if say, Wolverine or Spider-Man were suddenly available. That’s why they’re outlines. But more importantly than the heroes, it’s the villains of those franchises that Marvel really could use. What notable villains do the movies have? Loki, sure, and I was partial to Hugo Weaving’s Red Skull, but aside from that…? Are people clamoring for Malekith to come back? Now, Doom against Iron Man, or Captain America toe-to-toe with Magneto on the big screen, those are licenses to print money.
I want the Korg that can hold his own against Thor and not the one that got one-shotted at the beginning of Dark World
I saw a fake trailer for a shared universe and just the character introductions were exhausting.
Also I really like the xmen in their universe. They’re also a lot to fit in and even in the comics, they don’t really make sense
Yeah, I just want the badguys. Keep the FF, the MCU could really use some Doom. Even Norman Osbourne, done right, would be a fun counter to Tony Stark’s Iron Man (though it does feel like MCU Iron Man is always up against competing industrialists).
Agree that the X side of the house seems to be doing a pretty good job of taking care of their business.
I actually DO want Spidey to make cameos. My favorite Spidey is the mysterious wisecracker who shows up in other people’s adventures. I get wore out from his solo melodramas. His books might as well be named, “The Miserable Existence of Peter Parker”
Question to the peanut gallery: Does anyone read Fantastic Four comics?
Another question: Does anyone look forward to a FF film?
I answer no to both of them, and yet they have great GREAT villains who would be brilliant with more interesting/charismatic heroes to play against.
I read something somewhere (I think HR) about how Spidey makes over $1billion in merch sales. Marvel has to pay precisely zero dollars for the movies that are the main mass-marketing efforts for said merch.
Yep. Disney got the better end of that deal because Sony was hemorrhaging money in 2011.
I’m just saying that if you want to see all of these characters in one big shared universe, please visit your local comic shop! ALL THESE CHARACTERS HAVE STORIES THAT COME OUT ONCE A WEEK!
Or Comixology
This is actually also to suggest that Captain Marvel is going to be the rather sanitized version Kelly Sue DeConnick has written since a lot of her stories in the 80s occurred in Uncanny X-Men and a lot of her pre-CM conflicts have been based around Rogue absorbing her powers.
No Rogue, no power loss (but also no space exploration with the Starjammers and therefore no Brood genetic tampering and no Binary powers).
X-Men is the only continuing franchise that has kept one continuity from the comic book rebirth of the 2000s and it would be AMAZINGLY difficult to plug them into the currently MCU. And honestly we really only want that fold over due to Hugh Jackman (and to a degree Stewart and McKellan). So I wouldn’t really want to see the X-Men back until those three have walked away. Spidey could be an easy fit by reconning the currently verse to the MCU. BUT greed and ego (looking at you Ari Avad (sp?) is what will keep him floundering.
What kind of bizzarro world universe do we live in where comic book movies are the most popular thing on the planet, yet Spiderman and Wolverine can’t be in the Avengers. And a bunch of nerds are trying to tell me that they prefer it that way.
So you’re telling me that if Sony said “Here’s the film rights to Spiderman back.”to Disney, you think they would wait until 2019 to make a spiderman film? Yeah, I’m pretty sure one of the other films would get bumped or marvel would just add a couple films to their slate.
You call the last movie in x-men where they used the plot as an excuse to fix their mistakes in continuity from their last couple of movies “on par with anything Marvel is doing. In terms of quality storytelling, they may be a little better, actually” No fuckin way….
Fox can keep the Fantastic 4 and X-men but please give Dr. Doom back.
they real did the smallest amount of research on Doom.
Keep the X-Men universe separate but alllow Marvel to use some mutants for Avengers and AoS.
If Marvel got Spidey back, you just know he’d show up in INFINITY WAR.
I’m okay with no new Spider-Man and FF movies until 2020.
well why not just share the rights and just keep story lines under contract….that way spidey can be in caps civil war movie…and iron man can cap can be in spideys secret wars saga. they could even work out deals to use the same actors…man they can even define a contract to keep their character contracts so that they dont have to worry about two spiderman movies competing, one camp can get the hero role and the others get the cameo level usage.
This article is just trying to get a rise out of people. Of course it would be better for Marvel to have FF back instead of Fox making Dr Doom the blogger.
If Marvel had Spider-Man back they would hit the ground running inserting him into an Avengers movie and making him part of the world. How long it would take to make a solo flick doesn’t matter.
The X-Men work well on their own but Marvel should have access to them for other things. Mutants in the Avengers is a must with QS and Wanda. Plus some mutants would help a lot on Agents of Shield.