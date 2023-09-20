Will ‘Killers Of Flower Moon’ Be On IMAX?

Now that going to the movies is cool again, it’s time for IMAX to really shine. The next great IMAX event will be Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s epic crime drama, which heads to theaters this fall. This will be Scorsese‘s first movie since 2019’s mini-series-length movie The Irishman. The good news is that Killers of the Flower Moon clocks in at 3 hours and 26 minutes, which is two minutes less than its predecessor. That’s progress!

The film will debut in theaters and IMAX on October 20th, and according to Apple, the film will be digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of the IMAX Experience with “proprietary IMAX Digital Remastering technology.” The “crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment” that will make moviegoers “feel as if they are in the movie.” Do you want to be in this movie, which is filled with murder, government cover-ups, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s uncomfortable flirting? Then you’re in luck!

DiCaprio stars alongside Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemmons, Tattoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser in the thriller, which is based on a very real story of the 1921 Osage murders, which then caused a chain of events that took the lives of over two dozen people, known as the “Reign of Terror.” The Osage murders became the FBI’s first major homicide investigation, and you will get to see it displayed on an 8-story screen! Isn’t cinema amazing?

Killers of the Flower Moon will head to AppleTV after its theatrical release on October 20th.