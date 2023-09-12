Anna Kendrick recently dove into heavy fare with Alice, Darling, a film that she says mirrored her experience in an emotionally abusive relationship. The Oscar nominee is now making her directorial debut in a project (with a different but still dark tone) previously known as The Dating Game but retitled as Woman Of The Hour. The project is a true-crime thriller feature, and in 2022 — even before the project was filmed — it sold in several international markets.
The film was originally going to be a Netflix-produced film, but the streamer pulled out of the funding game when they started to overall step back from pouring out dollars for many projects. However, Variety now reports that after Kendrick went ahead and did the thing — replacing the exiting director and continuing to star in the movie — Netflix has ponied up around $11 million for U.S. rights and international rights not claimed thus far.
The film went over well with TIFF critics, and here are only a few of the raves:
Woman of The Hour is a phenomenal filmmaking debut from Anna Kendrick. The film is enthralling, entertaining, funny, and at times, quite disturbing. I never heard of this story before but it’s one that I soon won’t forget. Loved the ending because it really packs a punch.… pic.twitter.com/Gqt9Q2LICD
Woman of the Hour is a must watch of TIFF. Equal parts compelling and chilling, this tense period piece thriller tackles themes and issues that are still horrifyingly relevant nearly 50 years later. Anna Kendrick knocks it out of the park with her directorial debut. #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/PxByqQPQBn
Woman of the Hour is quite the directorial debut from Anna Kendrick. Not only is it tense and has a great knack for dark humor, but it also has a lot on its mind. I can't wait to see what Kendrick does next as a director, because she floored me with this one. #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/oymGyCRRX4
Now, let’s talk more about what to expect from Woman Of The Hour.
Plot
The story follows the appearance and aftermath of serial killer Rodney Alcala on 1970s romance-roulette show, The Dating Game, and Kendrick portrays bachelorette Cheryl Bradshaw, who did end up picking Alcaca but fortunately did not end up being one of his victims.
Alcaca engaged in a protracted murder spree, killing at least 130 people after luring them into his web by posing as a photographer. He died on death row in 2021 while awaiting execution. The NYPD previously asked for help identifying women in his chilling portfolio who could possibly be unnamed victims.
TIFF published this description of the “stranger-than-fiction story” that appears to take a bold stance in addition to fueling true crime appetites:
Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut uses this stranger-than-fiction story to examine the distressing dynamics of gender. In addition to directing, Kendrick also plays Sheryl, the struggling actor who decided to book an appearance on the show where she would have a chilling run-in with Alcala. While this confrontation serves as the spine of the film, we’re taken backward and forward through time, exploring Alcala’s murders, with a performance by Daniel Zovatto that captures the disquieting hubris of a man who knows he’s operating in a world too skewed to catch him.
Instead of dwelling on the gruesome details that often preoccupy true-crime tales, Kendrick uses the case to make an incisive statement on the way women are forced to navigate their encounters with men. In addition to being an intelligent metaphor for those uncomfortable nuances, Woman of the Hour also harbours a dark truth: when you’re confronted by the rage of men, the only way to make it out alive is to play the game.
Cast
As mentioned above, Kendrick portrays Cheryl Bradshaw, who fortunately never ended up going on a date with Alcaca, who is portrayed by Daniel Zovatto. The cast also includes Tony Hale, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelley Jakle, Max Lloyd-Jones, Darcy Laurie, Dylan Schmid, and Nicolette Robinson.
Release Date
Netflix hasn’t publicized a release date yet, but considering that they only just acquired streaming rights, that missing information is only to be expected. Hopefully, they will pick one sooner rather than later.
Trailer
No trailer has materialized yet either. However, one really should watch this clip of Alcaca’s appearance on The Dating Game.
We don’t know when Woman Of The Hour will come to Netflix, but once we do, then you will know as well.