Anna Kendrick recently dove into heavy fare with Alice, Darling, a film that she says mirrored her experience in an emotionally abusive relationship. The Oscar nominee is now making her directorial debut in a project (with a different but still dark tone) previously known as The Dating Game but retitled as Woman Of The Hour. The project is a true-crime thriller feature, and in 2022 — even before the project was filmed — it sold in several international markets.

The film was originally going to be a Netflix-produced film, but the streamer pulled out of the funding game when they started to overall step back from pouring out dollars for many projects. However, Variety now reports that after Kendrick went ahead and did the thing — replacing the exiting director and continuing to star in the movie — Netflix has ponied up around $11 million for U.S. rights and international rights not claimed thus far.

The film went over well with TIFF critics, and here are only a few of the raves:

Woman of The Hour is a phenomenal filmmaking debut from Anna Kendrick. The film is enthralling, entertaining, funny, and at times, quite disturbing. I never heard of this story before but it’s one that I soon won’t forget. Loved the ending because it really packs a punch.… pic.twitter.com/Gqt9Q2LICD — Scott Menzel @ TIFF (@ScottDMenzel) September 8, 2023

Woman of the Hour is a must watch of TIFF. Equal parts compelling and chilling, this tense period piece thriller tackles themes and issues that are still horrifyingly relevant nearly 50 years later. Anna Kendrick knocks it out of the park with her directorial debut. #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/PxByqQPQBn — Mainely Movies @ #TIFF23 (@MainelyMovies) September 9, 2023

Woman of the Hour is quite the directorial debut from Anna Kendrick. Not only is it tense and has a great knack for dark humor, but it also has a lot on its mind. I can't wait to see what Kendrick does next as a director, because she floored me with this one. #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/oymGyCRRX4 — Nate Richard at TIFF (@NateKnowsMovies) September 8, 2023

Now, let’s talk more about what to expect from Woman Of The Hour.