Alec Baldwin says he isn’t responsible for an accidental shooting death on the set of a movie set last year, but he is definitely responsible for bringing Woody Allen back into the spotlight in order to promote the director’s new book. The two chatted on Instagram Live about said book on Tuesday, avoiding all the controversial topics that have maligned the two Hollywood mainstays such as Baldwin’s prop gun incident late last year and accusations of molestation against Allen that have endured for decades.

Despite all of that, Baldwin decided Tuesday was the perfect time to interview Allen and not ask him about those subjects. And while there may have been some news to come from the virtual session, the thing everyone who tuned in actually took away from it is that even experienced filmmakers can have crippling technical issues when they’re streaming.

As anyone watching — and also Variety — noted, the session was stopped a number of times due to technical issues. Which amounted to Allen completely disappearing from the stream, often in the middle of a sentence.

“Are they in a room where they have the best Wifi?” Baldwin asked off camera after Allen’s video dropped a second time, according to Variety. “They need to be in a room with the best Wifi in the house.”