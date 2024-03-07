Zack Snyder was on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

No, wait, come back.

OK, let’s start again: Zack Snyder was on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he discussed his decision to have the typically murder-averse Batman kill bad guys in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (and probably somewhere in the 47-hour cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League).

“Batman can’t kill is canon,” he said, according to IGN. “And I’m like, ‘OK, the first thing I wanna do when you say that is I wanna see what happens.’ And they go, ‘Well, don’t put him in a situation where he has to kill someone.’ You’re protecting your god in a weird way, right? You’re making your god irrelevant if he can’t be in that situation. He has to now deal with that. If he does do that what does that mean? What does it tell you, does he stand up to it? Does he survive that as a god? As your god, can Batman survive that?”

Rogan agreed with Snyder, commenting how “it seems ridiculous given the circumstances in which Batman operates.” Now, instead of comic book purists getting mad at him for breaking the supposed rules of Batman, he’s creating his own rules with Rebel Moon (if only it was better)

You can listen to the entire podcast episode below.