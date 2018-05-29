Zack Snyder Confirms That He’ll Follow ‘Justice League’ By Finally Tackling Ayn Rand’s ‘The Fountainhead’

Despite reports that The Last Photograph would be his follow-up to Justice League, it seems that Zack Snyder will officially return with an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead. Snyder initially teased his adaptation of Rand’s breakthrough novel back in 2016, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he’d been working with the script:

I have been working on The Fountainhead. I’ve always felt like The Fountainhead was such a thesis on the creative process and what it is to create something. Warner Bros. owns [Ayn Rand’s] script and I’ve just been working on that a little bit.

Now that Justice League is in the past and it would seem that the DC Universe has said farewell to Snyder — at least for now — he’s free to go back. According to Deadline and a few other sources, Snyder has told fans on the Vero social media account that The Fountainhead will be his next project.

