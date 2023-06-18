Zack Snyder Debuted A New Look At His Space Epic ‘Rebel Moon’

Zack Snyder’s post-DCEU life is going swell. After rehabbing Justice League into a well-reviewed epic, he’s found a new home at Netflix, where he directed the hit Army of the Dead. His next project is another biggie: Rebel Moon, a space opera that will be split into two parts. At Tudum this weekend, he and his team debuted a new behind-the-scenes look at what he has in store.

The video shows his cast — including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, and Charlie Hunnam — working both on location and in a studio fitted with green screen. The trend these days for sci-fi movies and shows is for what’s called “Virtual Production,” in which digital artists create worlds before they start shooting, allowing cast and crew to work in a “volume.” But the BTS video shows Snyder and company doing it the old-fashioned way: a mix of green screen and the great outdoors.

Based on an original story, Rebel Moon stars Boutella as Kora, a woman trying to stir up the populace against an authoritarian regime, which includes an enforcer played by Ed Skrein. Hounsou, Hunnam, and Doona Bae are some of the fighters Kora recruits to take down the evil empire. The cast also includes Ray Fisher, Michael Huisman, Jena Malone, and Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon will be released on December 22. You can watch the BTS video above.