zendaya
Zendaya’s Robotic Outfit For The ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

There are approximately 3,000 people named Zendaya in the world. But really, there’s only one Zendaya: the Zendaya.

The Dune: Part Two actress made quite an impression at the world premiere of the Dune sequel in London, wearing an outfit that looks like if Maschinenmensch from Metropolis went to fashion school. The ensemble is “an archival cyborg suit from Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1995 couture collection,” according to W magazine. “It’s quite a feat to obtain pieces from the Mugler archives, and even more of a feat to access this particular look which, seemingly, hasn’t been worn since it came down the ’90s catwalk.”

The look has inspired a lot of reactions:

Here’s more on Dune 2:

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part Two, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Anya Taylor-Joy, opens in theaters on March 1.

(Via W magazine)

