There are approximately 3,000 people named Zendaya in the world. But really, there’s only one Zendaya: the Zendaya.

The Dune: Part Two actress made quite an impression at the world premiere of the Dune sequel in London, wearing an outfit that looks like if Maschinenmensch from Metropolis went to fashion school. The ensemble is “an archival cyborg suit from Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1995 couture collection,” according to W magazine. “It’s quite a feat to obtain pieces from the Mugler archives, and even more of a feat to access this particular look which, seemingly, hasn’t been worn since it came down the ’90s catwalk.”

The look has inspired a lot of reactions:

them playing beyoncé as soon as zendaya arrives is so real pic.twitter.com/ZVc2MVnaBR — mads (@cherrydayas) February 15, 2024

im just saying the model girlies are so lucky. cause if zendaya tapped into modeling full time a lot of them would be shaking! https://t.co/5Yqzh2WlVs — michelle pfizer 🍉 (@arshdhillonk) February 15, 2024

if there was a mother off i’d keep my mother in the house because zendaya is NOT losing https://t.co/AdsvaTyD1R — 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) February 15, 2024

usually i don’t gag over archive pulls but this is crazy zendaya and law are a duo made in heaven like OMFGGGG https://t.co/TWpZJC4xMf — i dont have a name (@de4dname) February 15, 2024

me watching The Phantom Menace: there's no way an adolescent boy could build his own android

me today: I stand corrected https://t.co/eMJIjou6XU — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 15, 2024

