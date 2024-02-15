There are approximately 3,000 people named Zendaya in the world. But really, there’s only one Zendaya: the Zendaya.
The Dune: Part Two actress made quite an impression at the world premiere of the Dune sequel in London, wearing an outfit that looks like if Maschinenmensch from Metropolis went to fashion school. The ensemble is “an archival cyborg suit from Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1995 couture collection,” according to W magazine. “It’s quite a feat to obtain pieces from the Mugler archives, and even more of a feat to access this particular look which, seemingly, hasn’t been worn since it came down the ’90s catwalk.”
The look has inspired a lot of reactions:
.@Zendaya slays the #DunePartTwo world premiere carpet pic.twitter.com/WvBkWyS6C1
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2024
them playing beyoncé as soon as zendaya arrives is so real pic.twitter.com/ZVc2MVnaBR
— mads (@cherrydayas) February 15, 2024
im just saying the model girlies are so lucky. cause if zendaya tapped into modeling full time a lot of them would be shaking! https://t.co/5Yqzh2WlVs
— michelle pfizer 🍉 (@arshdhillonk) February 15, 2024
if there was a mother off i’d keep my mother in the house because zendaya is NOT losing https://t.co/AdsvaTyD1R
— 5hahem aka Dr. Durag (@shaTIRED) February 15, 2024
usually i don’t gag over archive pulls but this is crazy zendaya and law are a duo made in heaven like OMFGGGG https://t.co/TWpZJC4xMf
— i dont have a name (@de4dname) February 15, 2024
me watching The Phantom Menace: there's no way an adolescent boy could build his own android
me today: I stand corrected https://t.co/eMJIjou6XU
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 15, 2024
She looks amazing!! https://t.co/Bq9WZ4g76j
— Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 15, 2024
Here’s more on Dune 2:
Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.
Dune: Part Two, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Anya Taylor-Joy, opens in theaters on March 1.
(Via W magazine)