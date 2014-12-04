Jay Z Only Has One #1 Hit As A Lead Artist And Other Things You Might Not Know About The Hip Hop Legend

Getty Image

December 4th is upon us once again, which means it’s time to celebrate one of the most important holidays on the calendar: Jay Z’s birthday. Yes, Shawn Carter is 45 years old today. And to honor this occasion, we’re looking back at some little known things about the man who has ruled hip-hop for the past two decades.

1. The Blueprint was released on September 11, 2001.

The Blueprint is arguably Jay Z’s most beloved album, held by many critics to be his masterpiece. An interesting part of the album’s history is it’s release date of September 11, 2001, one of the most tragic dates in American history. Jay Z seems to be aware of this coincidence, as one year later, on his song “The Bounce,” he noted that “rumor has it/the Blueprint classic/couldn’t even be stopped by Bin Laden.”

2. His “retirement” only lasted about three years.

For all the hype about Jay Z retiring with the release of The Black Album in 2003, he sure didn’t make it last very long. It only took him three years to come out with a new studio album, 2006’s Kingdom Come. And even that three year break still saw the release of Collision Course, his collaboration with Linkin Park, and Unfinished Business, the live album he made with R Kelly. Considering that Jay Z has been a continued presence in the music world since ending his so-called retirement, he seems to realize that retired life just isn’t for him.

3. “Empire State Of Mind” is his first — and only — #1 hit as a lead artist.

In Jay Z’s career, he has appeared on four songs that have topped the Billboard charts. However, the first three times it happened, it was as the featured artist on another performer’s song. There was “Heartbreaker” with Mariah Carey, “Crazy In Love” with Beyonce, and “Umbrella” with Rihanna. When “Empire State Of Mind” topped the charts in 2009, it was the first time a track from a Jay Z album topped the Billboard Hot 100.

4. Technically, he was the real last SNL musical guest of the 20th century.

Ok, this one is for all the commenters on my R.E.M. article, where I mentioned that they were the last Saturday Night Live musical guest of the 20th century, when they appeared on the show on December 11, 1999. Technically, you’re right. The 21st century did not actually begin until January 1, 2001. Like many people, I tend to just think of the year 2000 as the real beginning, since it was a much bigger celebration. But yes, I was off by a year. So, the real last SNL musical guest of the 20th century was Jay Z, who performed on the show on December 16, 2000.

5. Beyonce was only 14 when his debut, Reasonable Doubt was released.

At this point, Jay Z and Beyonce are probably the most recognizable couple in the country, and we’re so used to seeing them together than the significant age difference between the pair is rarely noticed. Still, there are 12 years between the two, with Jay Z being born in 1969, and Beyonce in 1981. That difference might not seem so stark now (he’s 45, she’s 33), but when Jay Z’s debut came out on April 9, 1996, Beyonce was just 14 years old, and a few years away from conquering earth with Destiny’s Child.