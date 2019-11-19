The 2020 Grammy Nominations May Have (Sort Of) Leaked Early

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to take place on January 26, 2020. Before that show hits Staples Center, though, the nominees for next year’s awards are set to be revealed, tomorrow morning (November 20). That said, It turns out that the Recording Academy may have accidentally let some info leak early, so it looks like we have a pretty good idea of who is going to be nominated.

GRAMMY nominations are Wednesday. 🎵 RT if you're ready for the big reveal. 🙌 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Ww6xLUn16S — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 18, 2019

As BuzzFeed notes, the Grammy website has profiles for all artists that have been nominated, and eagle-eyed internet users noticed that nomination counts for some artists had changed today. For instance, the Grammy website originally said that Ariana Grande has six Grammy nominations, but her total was updated to 11. This doesn’t indicate what awards she may be up for this year, but it looks like she earned five nominations.

Since this revelation, the numbers shown on the Grammy site have reverted to their previous counts. Screenshots live on the internet forever, though, and based on the leaks, it looks like Lizzo earned eight nominations; Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X got six each; Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift got three each; Lana Del Rey, Beyonce, and Rosalia each got two; and Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello have one apiece.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are set to air on January 26, 2020 on CBS, and the full list of nominees will be announced tomorrow morning.

