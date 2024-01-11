Why Did Young Thug’s ‘Lifestyle’ Play During The YSL RICO Trial?

The racketeering trial against Young Thug and his record label, YSL Records, continued this week after being delayed by a stabbing involving one of the defendants. However, it didn’t take long for the trial to endure further interruptions. The Zoom call through which several of the participants were streaming experienced a break-in from a fan, who shouted “Free Thug! Mistrial!” several times before the stream was cut.

Someone watching the Young Thug trial on court's Zoom yelled, "FREE THUG! MISTRIAL!" after the judge called a break this morning, which begs the question: Why would anyone think a mistrial is the best outcome for Thug here? Thug's fans should be rooting hard for an acquittal. pic.twitter.com/F4JUFZd5jD — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2024

As the trial continued today, a more run-of-the-mill video was played in court: That of Rich Gang’s 2014 hit “Lifestyle” which featured Young Thug and fellow Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan. The video was apparently played by Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel as part of a line of questioning toward witness Trontavious “Tick” Stephen.

According to legal affairs reporter Meghan Cuniff, who has followed and reported the trial via livestream, the lawyer aims to demonstrate that Tick’s cooperation comes from his eagerness to cut his own sentence short, rather than any particular knowledge of alleged misdeeds committed by the supposed “gang,” YSL. From the clip played, it’s unclear how it’d play into Steel’s line of questioning, but according to Cuniff, the judge did not allow it to be admitted as evidence, preferring that it be submitted during a different testimony.

Typo: The judge should thinks it should come in through another witness. Steel is asking Tick about Birdman and Rich Gang now. Stream: https://t.co/SPWcd5dCHQ https://t.co/RFO7tA1s25 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 11, 2024

Young Thug's lawyer asked gang leader Trontavious "Tick" Stephens about life inside the Fulton County Jail while trying to show Tick had many reasons to take a plea deal that have nothing to do with guilt. "The jail has windows. But you don't go outside." pic.twitter.com/ZcI8ohabQg — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2024

Unfortunately, as Cuniff points out, Steel won’t have much of an opportunity to do so for a while; Judge Ural Glanville has recessed the trial until January 22.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.