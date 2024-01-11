young thug
Why Did Young Thug’s ‘Lifestyle’ Play During The YSL RICO Trial?

The racketeering trial against Young Thug and his record label, YSL Records, continued this week after being delayed by a stabbing involving one of the defendants. However, it didn’t take long for the trial to endure further interruptions. The Zoom call through which several of the participants were streaming experienced a break-in from a fan, who shouted “Free Thug! Mistrial!” several times before the stream was cut.

As the trial continued today, a more run-of-the-mill video was played in court: That of Rich Gang’s 2014 hit “Lifestyle” which featured Young Thug and fellow Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan. The video was apparently played by Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel as part of a line of questioning toward witness Trontavious “Tick” Stephen.

According to legal affairs reporter Meghan Cuniff, who has followed and reported the trial via livestream, the lawyer aims to demonstrate that Tick’s cooperation comes from his eagerness to cut his own sentence short, rather than any particular knowledge of alleged misdeeds committed by the supposed “gang,” YSL. From the clip played, it’s unclear how it’d play into Steel’s line of questioning, but according to Cuniff, the judge did not allow it to be admitted as evidence, preferring that it be submitted during a different testimony.

Unfortunately, as Cuniff points out, Steel won’t have much of an opportunity to do so for a while; Judge Ural Glanville has recessed the trial until January 22.

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

