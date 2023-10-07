It looks like 21 Savage can finally join Drake on the It’s All A Blur Tour for international dates. The Atlanta rapper’s legal team has confirmed that he has been cleared to travel globally.

“She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE,” said 21’s lawyer Charles H Kuck in a statement. “His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally.”

In tandem with the news, 21 took to Instagram to share a video montage of himself performing, juxtaposed with clips and photos from his childhood in London.

In February of 2019, 21 was arrested and detained by ICE. He was later released from immigration custody on a $100,000.

In an interview with Good Morning America, 21 revealed that he was born in London, and his mother brought him to the United States when he was seven years old. At the time, 21 didn’t know what a Visa was. He revealed that his Visa expired in 2006.

“I knew I wasn’t born here,” he said. “But I didn’t know like, what that meant as far as when I transitioned into an adult, how it was going to affect my life.”

At the end of the celebratory video, a screen reads “London…Im Comin’ Home.”

In the comments, Drake commented “*we’re.”

You can see the video above.