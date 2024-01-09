Just weeks after 21 Savage suggested that his new album was coming soon during his first-ever concert in the UK, it appears that the album is arriving sooner than anyone could have thought. Just before the new year, billboards advertising the album began to pop up in Savage’s hometown, Atlanta, and then, earlier this week, Savage and fellow ATLien Donald Glover teased American Dream: The 21 Savage Story just before dropping a trailer that finds Glover depicting the other rapper with an accompanying album on the way. They’ve since revealed a few more of the details for the album American Dream, which is coming out later this week. Check out everything we know so far below:

Release Date American Dream is out this Friday, January 12. Tracklist The tracklist for American Dream is still TBA.

Singles No singles have yet been released as of press time. Features Features for American Dream are still TBA