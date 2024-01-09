21 savage
Getty Image
Music

21 Savage’s New Album ‘American Dream’: Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist & More

Just weeks after 21 Savage suggested that his new album was coming soon during his first-ever concert in the UK, it appears that the album is arriving sooner than anyone could have thought. Just before the new year, billboards advertising the album began to pop up in Savage’s hometown, Atlanta, and then, earlier this week, Savage and fellow ATLien Donald Glover teased American Dream: The 21 Savage Story just before dropping a trailer that finds Glover depicting the other rapper with an accompanying album on the way. They’ve since revealed a few more of the details for the album American Dream, which is coming out later this week. Check out everything we know so far below:

Release Date

American Dream is out this Friday, January 12.

Tracklist

The tracklist for American Dream is still TBA.

Singles

No singles have yet been released as of press time.

Features

Features for American Dream are still TBA

Artwork

The artwork depicts an image of a young 21 Savage, presumably take from his expired immigration documents.

Tour

A supporting tour for American Dream is still TBA but on the bright side, fans in Canada, the UK, Europe, and elsewhere will be able to see him now that his immigration troubles have been resolved.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×