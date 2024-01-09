Just weeks after 21 Savage suggested that his new album was coming soon during his first-ever concert in the UK, it appears that the album is arriving sooner than anyone could have thought. Just before the new year, billboards advertising the album began to pop up in Savage’s hometown, Atlanta, and then, earlier this week, Savage and fellow ATLien Donald Glover teased American Dream: The 21 Savage Story just before dropping a trailer that finds Glover depicting the other rapper with an accompanying album on the way. They’ve since revealed a few more of the details for the album American Dream, which is coming out later this week. Check out everything we know so far below:
Release Date
American Dream is out this Friday, January 12.
Tracklist
The tracklist for American Dream is still TBA.
Singles
No singles have yet been released as of press time.
Features
Features for American Dream are still TBA
Artwork
The artwork depicts an image of a young 21 Savage, presumably take from his expired immigration documents.
Tour
A supporting tour for American Dream is still TBA but on the bright side, fans in Canada, the UK, Europe, and elsewhere will be able to see him now that his immigration troubles have been resolved.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.