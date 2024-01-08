It happened. This morning, January 8, Kid Cudi finally revealed the tracklist for Insano. In September, Cudi announced that he had “to push Insano back til January,” and now, it is one of Uproxx’s “Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024” list. It will also be one of the first significant drops of the year, as Insano is due out this Friday, January 12.

The 21-song tracklist boasts features from A$AP Rocky, DJ Drama, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Young Thug, and the late XXXTentacion. “At The Party” featuring Pharrell and Scott arrived in November, a worthy consolation prize to fans still crushed from December 2022, when Cudi put to bed any hope of a collaborative album from Cudi and Scott.

“INSANO is to be enjoyed from the beginning to the end,” Cudi wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Please if u can, refrain from jumpin around just to hear the features. Experience it like a film, put it on and let it ride. Trust me. I designed it that way for the best experience possible [smiley emoji, peace-sign emoji, praying-hands emoji, stars emoji] thanx.”

See the full Insano tracklist below.

1. “Often I Have These Dreamz” Feat. DJ Drama

2. “Keep Bouncin'”

3. “Get Off Me” Feat. Travis Scott

4. “Most Ain’t Dennis”

5. “Wow” Feat. A$AP Rocky

6. “ElectroWaveBaby”

7. “A Tale Of A Knight”

8. “Cud Life”

9. “Too Damn High” Feat. Lil Yachty

10. “Getcha Gone”

11. “At The Party” Feat. Travis Scott & Pharrell

12. “Mr. Coola”

13. “Freshie”

14. “Tortured”

15. “X & Cud” Feat. XXXTentacion

16. “Seven” Feat. Lil Wayne

17. “Funky Wizard Smoke”

18. “Rager Boyz” Feat. Young Thug

19. “Porsche Topless”

20. “Blue Sky”

21. “Hit The Streetz In My Nikes”

Insano is out 1/12 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

