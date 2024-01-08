It looks like 21 Savage has a packed 2024 ahead of him: He appears to have a new album on the way, and yesterday (January 7), he teased a new movie, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. Now, he’s shared the first trailer for the film, which is set to hit theaters on Independence Day, July 4.

The 4-minute clip shows footage of both Donald Glover and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin portraying 21 at different points in his life. There’s also footage of 21 himself rapping to and conversing with the other versions of himself. While most of the trailer is set to music, at the end, we get to hear what Glover’s Savage voice sounds like.

The description of the YouTube video sheds light on the credits. The film is touted as starring 21 Savage, Glover, and McLaughlin, with “special appearances” from Natasha Lyonne, Druski, Gail Bean, Jabari Banks, Chad Lindberg, Victoria Pedretti, and Young Mazino. The movie is directed by Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Fam Udeorji, and Luis Perez, and written by Olori and Glover. Tara Razavi and Fam Udeorji are credited as both producers and executive producers.

Aside from the movie, there’s also an album of songs inspired by the movie set to release on January 12.

Check out the American Dream: The 21 Savage Story trailer above.

This post is being updated.