The 50th anniversary of hip-hop has fans and musicians on high alert for glaring snubs by award ceremonies and more looking to celebrate the genre. So, today’s (November 10) 2024 Grammy Awards nomination broadcast had everyone locked in. Unfortunately, according to online communities, who are already in an uproar, the Grammys dropped the ball.
So, what are the rap Grammy nominations for 2024? Well, leading the pack with four nominations is notorious anti-Grammy rapper Drake. Behind him is Killer Mike, with three nominations, and Doja Cat, with two.
View the complete 2024 Rap Grammy nominations below.
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – “Sittin’ on Top of the World”
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – “All My Life”
SZA – “Low”
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – “Barbie World”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
Killer Mike — Michael
Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
Nas — King’s Disease III
Travis Scott — Utopia
