Here Is The 21 Savage Merch Available At The ‘American Dream Tour’

Last night (May 1), 21 Savage kicked off his American Dream Tour in Vancouver with a setlist including hits from across his catalog like “Bank Account,” “Creepin’,” “Rich Flex,” and “Rockstar.”

In addition to learning what songs fans at future tour stops can expect to hear, the Vancouver show also revealed what merch will be available, so you can budget for items like hats, hoodies, football jerseys(!), and T-shirts. The prices listed are in Canadian dollars, so here’s a calculation based on the photo provided on Reddit. The US prices may change in the future, but here are the conversions.

Canvas bags – $45 CAD / $32 USD

T-shirts – $65 CAD / $48 USD

Football jersey – $140 CAD / $102 USD

Hoodies – $175 CAD / $128 USD

You can check out the tour dates below:

21 Savage 2024 Tour Dates: American Dream Tour

05/03 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

05/05 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/09 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/14 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

05/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

05/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

05/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

05/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/31 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/01 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

06/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

06/05 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

06/06 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/08 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/09 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/13 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre