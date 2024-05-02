Here Is The 21 Savage Merch Available At The ‘American Dream Tour’

Last night (May 1), 21 Savage kicked off his American Dream Tour in Vancouver with a setlist including hits from across his catalog like “Bank Account,” “Creepin’,” “Rich Flex,” and “Rockstar.”
In addition to learning what songs fans at future tour stops can expect to hear, the Vancouver show also revealed what merch will be available, so you can budget for items like hats, hoodies, football jerseys(!), and T-shirts. The prices listed are in Canadian dollars, so here’s a calculation based on the photo provided on Reddit. The US prices may change in the future, but here are the conversions.
Canvas bags – $45 CAD / $32 USD
T-shirts – $65 CAD / $48 USD
Football jersey – $140 CAD / $102 USD
Hoodies – $175 CAD / $128 USD
You can check out the tour dates below:
21 Savage 2024 Tour Dates: American Dream Tour
05/03 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
05/05 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
05/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/09 — Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
05/12 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/14 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
05/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/16 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
05/18 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/21 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
05/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
05/23 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
05/25 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/28 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
05/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/31 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/01 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/04 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
06/05 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
06/06 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/08 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/09 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
06/11 — Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/13 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
06/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre