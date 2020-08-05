42 Dugg Was Arrested After Evading The Police For Two Months

TMZ reports Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has been arrested after evading police for two months. He was picked up Monday in Oakland County, Michigan after fleeing from officers in a Detroit suburb after an attempted traffic stop on June 5. Officers tried to pull over a 2020 Chevy Tahoe that ran a stop sign, but after the SUV pulled over and they approached it, it pulled away and made “a clean getaway.”

Police ran the SUV’s plates and found out it was a rental under the name of a local promoter. Eventually they learned Dugg was one of the promoter’s clients and reviewed area surveillance video to identify Dugg as the driver of the Tahoe. They tracked him down and booked him for fleeing a police officer — a third-degree felony in Michigan (but, let’s face it, probably not as bad as whatever Dugg may have had in the car that prompted him to flee in the first place).

Dugg was released on $20,000 bond but was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor as part of his conditional release. He now faces up to five years in prison, a $1,000 fine, and suspension of his license for up to a year. His arraignment is scheduled for next week.

42 Dugg is best-known for his collaborations with Lil Baby, “We Paid” and “Grace,” and recently dropped the Young & Turnt mixtape in March.