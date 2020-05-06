Some artists have decided to postpone releasing new music during the coronavirus pandemic, but Lil Baby took an alternate approach. Last week, he released a deluxe edition of his My Turn album, which added six new tracks to the record. He previewed the expanded album by dropping a video for new cut “All In,” and today, he has returned with another visual, this time for the 42 Dugg-featuring cut “We Paid.”

As the title suggests, the song is about the two young rappers having wealth, as they rap about things like cars and jewelry while honoring their upbringings, as the chorus goes, “Young turnt n**** from the D to the A / I’m rockin’ with the Lions, yeah, I’m rocking with the Braves / Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, we paid.” As for the video, it features plenty of traditional hip-hop visual fare: Fast cars, stacks of cash, and other signs of opulence.

Lil Baby is apparently pleased with how the new deluxe My Turn release has been received: Yesterday, he thanked his fans, writing on Twitter, “I appreciate the support I get from the people !! Y’all motivate me to go harder.”

I appreciate the support I get from the people !! Y’all motivate me to go harder 💙 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) May 5, 2020

Watch the “We Paid” video above.

My Turn (Deluxe) is out now via Quality Control. Get it here.