Lil Baby Travels The Road To Redemption In His Cinematic ‘Grace’ Video

Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper Lil Baby is celebrating the success of his record My Turn by once again linking up with 42 Dugg for a video. The duo has joined forces to release a captivating visual accompanying their collaborative track “Grace.”

Directed by Jon J, the video opens with 42 Dugg inside a penitentiary. Upon his release, Lil Baby picks the rapper up in his car and hands him a large stack of cash. The duo immediately stops by a church to confess their sins and begin a path to redemption.

The video arrives after Lil Baby’s My Turn soared to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The album’s rapid rise to the top is thanks to an impressive number of streams. Upon its debut, My Turn reached 184,000 album equivalent units in streaming alone, awarding it the most-streamed album debut in 2020 thus far. According to a press statement, Lil Baby currently holds 14 records on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, making him the most-represented artist on the chart. The amount of Hot 100 hits puts him at a tie with legends Paul McCartney and Prince, an impressive feat for a rapper still only three years into his career.

Watch Lil Baby and 42 Dugg’s “Grace” video above.

My Turn is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. Get it here.