50 cent billionaire
Getty Image
Music

50 Cent Thinks Bill Cosby Is Being Done ‘Dirty’ After He Was Accused Of Sexual Assault (Again)

Earlier this week, comedian Bill Cosby was once again accused of sexual assault, this time by a former Playboy model who says she was drugged and raped by Cosby in 1969. Victoria Valentino is suing Cosby and said she was emboldened by the recent decision in the case of E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump and a California law that temporarily removes the statute of limitations to hold Cosby accountable. “It’s not about money, it’s about accountability,” she told The Washington Post. “Rape steals something from you that cannot be repaired or restored.”

Not everyone agrees, though; the outspoken 50 Cent shared an Instagram post with a headline announcing the news along with his viewpoint. “They are just doing Bill dirty,” he wrote. smh ain’t no way 54 years ago. Lmao this is just fvcked up Brody!”

cosby 50 cent
Instagram

Cosby, who was previously accused of sexual assault by several women, convicted in criminal court, and sentenced to 10 years in prison, was released after a judge overturned his sentence in 2021 due to a technicality.

However, his accusers have since won a series of civil lawsuits against him. One received a $500,000 reward, while another group of seven settled a defamation lawsuit for an undisclosed sum.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent cheerled for Cosby. When his case was overturned, he wrote on social media, “My son Bill beat that case. These hoes be tripping.”

Listen To This
The LGBTQ Artists To Discover At The 2023 Pride Festivals
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×