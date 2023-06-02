Earlier this week, comedian Bill Cosby was once again accused of sexual assault, this time by a former Playboy model who says she was drugged and raped by Cosby in 1969. Victoria Valentino is suing Cosby and said she was emboldened by the recent decision in the case of E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump and a California law that temporarily removes the statute of limitations to hold Cosby accountable. “It’s not about money, it’s about accountability,” she told The Washington Post. “Rape steals something from you that cannot be repaired or restored.”

Not everyone agrees, though; the outspoken 50 Cent shared an Instagram post with a headline announcing the news along with his viewpoint. “They are just doing Bill dirty,” he wrote. smh ain’t no way 54 years ago. Lmao this is just fvcked up Brody!”

Cosby, who was previously accused of sexual assault by several women, convicted in criminal court, and sentenced to 10 years in prison, was released after a judge overturned his sentence in 2021 due to a technicality.

However, his accusers have since won a series of civil lawsuits against him. One received a $500,000 reward, while another group of seven settled a defamation lawsuit for an undisclosed sum.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent cheerled for Cosby. When his case was overturned, he wrote on social media, “My son Bill beat that case. These hoes be tripping.”