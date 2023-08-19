50 Cent is becoming as prolific in television as he is in music. With shows like Power, For Life, and Black Mafia Family under his belt, it feels safe to say that 50 is a household name.

While his focus seems to be more on TV than in music these days, his resume in both realms has quite a few hits.

50’s most successful television endeavor is probably the Power franchise, though, in an interview with Brian J. Roberts, he admitted that the acclaim of Power worried him at first. He feared that he wouldn’t be able to replicate the success elsewhere.

“Producing a hit is not enough for me,” said 50. “When I got one, I’m cringing [sic] to get the next one. While Power’s working by itself, I go do The Oath on Sony Crackle, right, just to have something else.”

The Oath lasted for two seasons, however, 50’s other projects, like Black Mafia Family have proven to have more longevity. 50’s fear of not having an equally successful franchise in comparison to power is what’s kept him motivated to produce more television over the years.

“It’s just ’cause I needed something else there — if not, you a one-hit wonder,” he said. “I’m scared of that sh*t.”

This September, 50 will star in Expend4bles as a new member of the group named Easy Day.