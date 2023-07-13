‘BMF’ Season 3 Will Return In January 2024 According To Lala Anthony

The second season of BMF concluded with Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry (Da’Vinchi) splitting up in what will set up a season three in two separate locations. Meech took his talents to Atlanta with the hope of building a base in the city for BMF while Terry stayed in Detroit and continue building what BMF started there. Additionally, B-Mickie was also kicked out of the group after he was accused of working with the police (for a second time) after was seen speaking to Detective Jin. There are big things in store for BMF season three and we now know when to expect a new batch of episodes.

In a new interview with Uproxx, Lala Anthony, who plays Markeisha Taylor on BMF, revealed that season three of the show will premiere in January 2024. “I just finished filming season three of BMF, which will drop in January, so people seem to be excited for another season of BMF,” she said in a conversation with Uproxx’s Cherise Johnson.

This release date does seem to align with the schedule STARZ may have for 50 Cent’s cinematic universe later this year. If it models past schedules, things would start with the premiere of Power Book IV: Force on September 1, a season that will conclude at the top of November after ten episodes. Next would be another unnamed series (maybe Raising Kanan?), and following ten episodes of that, we can assume that BMF season three will premiere within the first two weeks of January 2024.

Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘BMF’ is available on the STARZ app.