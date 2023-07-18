Today (July 18) rapper Nas has surprised fans with the announcement of his upcoming album, Magic 2. Like his previous two efforts, — Kings Disease 3 and Magic — Magic 2 will primarily be produced by Hit-Boy.

The album is set to arrive later this week, but even more shocking is one of the features. Upon the announcement of Magic 2, fellow New York rapper 50 Cent has teased a collaboration.

50 shared the album cover on his own Instagram page, along with a caption reading, “Yal ain’t herd me in minute, @nas felt like it was time so it’s done. Check us out Friday 7.21 MAGIC 2 (Office Hours)”

This is perhaps a shock, as 50 and Nas have infamously had beef since the late ’90s, when 50 dissed Nas on tracks like “Life’s On The Line.” The two latter collaborated on a few song’s from 50’s 2002 mixtape Guess Who’s Back. However, the beef was reignited in 2005 when 50 dropped a song called “Piggy Bank.” The two eventually squashed their beef in 2014 at Summer Jam, but they’ve yet to drop an official collaboration.

50 has been quite busy producing all of the shows in the Power universe. But back in January, 50 teased a return to music to remind people that he’s “nice,” despite his trolling ways.

Magic 2 is out 7/21 via Mass Appeal.