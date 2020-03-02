When Pop Smoke passed away last month, the up-and-coming rapper’s career was only just getting started. He was fresh off the release of his second mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, which became his first top-10 release. Smoke presumably had some other material he was working on, perhaps for a debut album. Whatever the case may be, 50 Cent wants to help bring Smoke’s debut album to the world, and he has declared he is going to make it happen.

Sharing photos over the weekend of himself on a plane, 50 wrote, “i’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, i decided i’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him.”

Since that post, he has taken to social media to recruit guest stars for the record, and he has apparently already had some success. In a post that came not long after the aforementioned one, he called on Roddy Ricch to feature on the album, writing on Instagram, “Tell @roddyricch i’m looking for him, i need him on Pop album.” Hours later, he shared a follow-up post, a screenshot of Ricch agreeing to be on the record. 50 captioned it with a plea to Drake, writing, “see i got @roddyricch on deck, this sh*t gonna be stupid. @champagnepapi where you at n****, don’t start acting light skinned on us.”

Meanwhile, in a post this morning, he reached out to Chris Brown and also roasted his dyed hair, writing, “yo n**** im a need you on this record, but what da f*ck you do to your hair blood.LOL”

It’s hard to believe there are many artists who would turn down the chance to honor the fallen rapper, so 50 Cent could potentially make something special happen here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.