A ‘Better Call Saul’ Music Video Will Premiere During The ‘Breaking Bad’ Marathon This Weekend

#Better Call Saul #Breaking Bad
10.02.14 4 years ago

We haven’t heard much about Better Call Saul in the last few weeks, but the latest news is definitely something to sing about. The highly anticipated Breaking Bad spinoff doesn’t premiere until next year but the show is giving fans a taste of the action with, wait for it, a music video. Yeah, we’re not joking. During the final installment of the Breaking Bad binge — which started in August and ends this weekend with the series’ final episodes — AMC will debut a music video at 7:15PM ET to get fans excited about the return of sleazy Saul Goodman.

The new track, co-written by show runner Vince Gilligan and series composer Dave Porter — the guy responsible for that famous opening theme song — is titled after the show and will be sung by country artist Junior Brown. Can we get a “Yeah Bitch?”

via AMC

Around The Web

TOPICS#Better Call Saul#Breaking Bad
TAGSBETTER CALL SAULBREAKING BADbreaking bad season 4 finaleVINCE GILLIGAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP