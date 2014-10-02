A ‘Better Call Saul’ Music Video Will Premiere During The ‘Breaking Bad’ Marathon This Weekend

We haven’t heard much about Better Call Saul in the last few weeks, but the latest news is definitely something to sing about. The highly anticipated Breaking Bad spinoff doesn’t premiere until next year but the show is giving fans a taste of the action with, wait for it, a music video. Yeah, we’re not joking. During the final installment of the Breaking Bad binge — which started in August and ends this weekend with the series’ final episodes — AMC will debut a music video at 7:15PM ET to get fans excited about the return of sleazy Saul Goodman.

The new track, co-written by show runner Vince Gilligan and series composer Dave Porter — the guy responsible for that famous opening theme song — is titled after the show and will be sung by country artist Junior Brown. Can we get a “Yeah Bitch?”

