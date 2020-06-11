In February of this year — which seems like a decade ago now — A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie released his third studio album, Artist 2.0, continuing his reign of streaming dominance. At the time, he was noted as saying that making hits came so easily to him, that he even viewed his own hit songs as “mediocre.” However, that hasn’t stopped him from returning to the well for a deluxe version of the album, jumping on the wave that has fans expecting a slate of new songs as quickly as new albums are released.

While details on the expanded project were scant, A Boogie did reveal that he was aiming for a June 19 release date and that his new release would be accompanied by an act of goodwill: A $100,000 donation to his old elementary school, PS 126 in the Bronx, New York. He explained the contribution in his announcement posted to Instagram, writing:

To the best fans in the world: Thanks for being patient and always supporting everything I do. It took a while to bring you this Deluxe because I wanted to make sure it dropped at a time that felt right. But it’s finally here! 6/19 it’s up! As part of this release, I am donating $100k worth of tablets/laptops to my old elementary school, PS 126, in the Bronx, so that they can do their remote learning in the safest way. With everything going on in the world, I believe it’s important to invest in the youth because by doing so, we are investing in a better future. I can’t wait to see y’all soon but until then, stay safe and take care of each other!

Artist 2.0 deluxe edition is due 6/19 on Atlantic Records.

